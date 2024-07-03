With a new government come new hopes and dreams. Since the NDA-led regime came to power in Andhra Pradesh, citizens have been eager in voicing out hopes for development in their cities. In Visakhapatnam, declared to become a city with a ‘financial’ destiny, growth and expansion have been long-awaited. One such developmental front is infrastructure, as it forms the foundation for communities and businesses to operate, and spurs economic and social growth. Infrastructure development in Visakhapatnam has seen plenty of proposed projects from the Central and State Governments in the past years. Some of these have remained inked in paper so far, and some have been honoured with the foundational stone. If and once completed, they are expected to take the city to new heights! Here are some such projects we’re excited about:

Vizag Metro Rail



A metro rail in Visakhapatnam will reduce traffic congestion, lower pollution levels, and encourage the use of public transportation among locals. The Government of Andhra Pradesh has laid out visionary plans for a state-of-the-art Metro Rail System in Visakhapatnam, designed to span the VMRDA region. This Light Metro Rail System, covering a corrected total length of 76.90 kilometers, will include four corridors:

– Steel Plant Jn to Kommadi on NH-16 (34.23 km)

– Gurudwara to Old Post Office (5.28 km)

– Thatichetlapalem to Chinna Waltair (RK Beach) (6.91 km)

– Kommadi to Bhogapuram Airport (30.48 km)

The Visakhapatnam Metro aims to be one of the most eco-friendly metro systems, significantly reducing the city’s carbon footprint. Planned features include extensive greenery along the tracks, solar PV panels on station rooftops and other structures, and the potential for surplus solar energy to benefit other organizations. Stations will meet the Platinum rating criteria of the Indian Green Building Council.

The project is expected to create about 8,000 jobs during construction and 5,000 permanent positions once operational. While the state cabinet approval of the revised detailed project report (DPR) has been given, it is still under consideration by the Union government, according to the latest news.

Six-Lane Road from VSP to Bhogapuram Airport



Union Minister for Road Transport Nitin Gadkari previously announced the approval of a six-lane national highway connecting Visakhapatnam Beach Road to the upcoming Bhogapuram International Airport and NH-16. This 55-kilometer highway, estimated to cost Rs 6,300 crore, was to be built with land contributions and incentives from the state government. Additional updates are awaited. With the GMR Bhpgapuram Airport set to become a prime hotspot for travellers in the coming times, this six-lane road would be extremely crucial.

Apart from improving connectivity and reducing travel time between Visakhapatnam and Bhogapuram International Airport, the highway will help support the regional economic growth of the villages along the road.

South Coast Railway (SCoR) Zone Headquarters

In a move to highlight Vizag’s prominence in the railway sector, the SCoR Zone headquarters in Visakhapatnam was announced by the BJP-led central government before the 2019 general elections. Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnav confirmed a substantial budget allocation for the railway sector in the interim budget for 2024-2025. One of the most anticipated infrastructure projects, this has been awaiting the allocation of 53 acres of land in Visakhapatnam by the AP government, which has identified a suitable site near Mudasarlova.

MV Maa Floating Restaurant



Efforts to transform the MV Maa, a Bangladeshi ship that ran aground at Tenneti Park Beach, into a floating restaurant were initiated last year. Gill Marines are spearheading the project through a special purpose vehicle (SPV). However, the development of a pathway from Jodugullapalem to Tenneti Park Beach faces delays due to pending forest clearance. As Vizag’s tourism appeal increases, MV Maa could become a unique attraction and enrich local economy by bringing more visitors to our coastal town.

Planetarium on Kailasagiri



The VMRDA envisioned a futuristic planetarium on Kailasagiri Hills, blending advanced technologies with the eco-sensitive nature of the site. Inspired by the study of black holes, the planetarium’s design incorporates biomimicry principles, with a geodesic dome that optimizes wind resistance and visually represents a black hole. This project, designed by Studio Emergence, hopes to provoke and encourage the study of Educational Astrophysics among students as well as provide edu-tainment for adults.

Set atop the hilltop park that shows breathtaking views of Visakhapatnam, this futuristic planetarium could become another tourist spot by adding to the city’s cultural and educational attractions.

IIPE Sabbavaram Campus



The Indian Institute of Petroleum and Energy (IIPE) is constructing its permanent campus in Vangali village near Sabbavaram. Set to launch classes in the 2025-26 academic year, the campus will feature modern building concepts, green building parameters, and compliance with energy conservation norms. The Rs 400 crore project includes 65,000 sqm of academic buildings, hostels, and residences on a 200-acre site.

The new IIPE campus will establish Visakhapatnam as a hub for higher education and attract students and professionals to the city.

I-Space Business Park



The destined ‘Smart City’, Vizag has been expecting more IT and business ventures for years, especially as unemployment has become a bigger challenge in recent times. Accordinly, The Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) proposed developing the “I-Space Business Park” on 19 acres of land in Madhurawada.

This project, estimated at Rs 2,300 crore, will include IT/ITeS offices, commercial spaces, a business hotel, serviced apartments, an open-air theatre, and dining facilities. The park will be developed through a public-private partnership, with APIIC holding a 26% stake and the remaining 74% owned by the developer.

These infrastructure projects will surely transform Visakhapatnam into a modern, eco-friendly, and economically vibrant city, driving its attractiveness higher. If there are other infrastructure projects that you think should make it to this list, let us know in the comments, or DM us on Instagram!

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more news and city updates.