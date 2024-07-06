Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP) in Vizag conducted an awareness session on zoonotic diseases and its prevention, and also a medical camp at the zoo premises on the occasion of World Zoonosis Day (6 July) in collaboration with the Department of Community Medicine, Andhra Medical College.

The awareness session, titled ‘One World, One Health: Prevent Zoonoses’ followed by types of zoonotic diseases and its prevention, was aimed at educating the public about the importance of preventing zoonotic diseases.

G Mangamma, curator, IGZP, and A Krishnaveni, Professor and HOD of the Department of Community Medicine at Andhra Medical College, inaugurated the awareness session and the health camp. The event was graced by G ButchiRaju, M D, D M (Neurology), FAAN, Principal and Additional DME of Andhra Medical College, Visakhapatnam.

Speaking on the occasion, Mangamma, emphasised the significance of the awareness programme on zoonoses. Students from Andhra Medical College conducted an awareness programme on zoonoses for zoo visitors and animal keepers.

The awareness session, marking ‘World Zoonosis Day’ was followed by a medical camp for the Vizag Zoo staff, animal keepers and zoo security. It was also attended by zoo officials, including Dr Phaneendra, senior veterinarian, Gopi, assistant curator – 1, Gopal Naidu, assistant curator – 2, B Bharathi, Forest Section Officer – 1, Sri L Rajeswara Rao, Forest Section Officer-2, Ch Purushotham, junior veterinarian, M Purushottam, conservation biologist and B Divya, zoo education officer.

The initiative shows the zoo’s commitment to promoting the health and safety of both humans and animals, according to the organisers.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu.