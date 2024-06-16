Indira Gandhi Zoological Park in Vizag is conducting ‘Zoo Outreach Conservation Education’, an eco-awareness drive under the LIFE Mission Programme. As part of this initiative, eco clubs have been established in schools to enhance environmental awareness among students, aligning with the theme “Eco Clubs for Mission LIFE.” This programme supports the implementation of the seven Mission LIFE Themes identified by the Government of India.

These awareness sessions emphasised the importance of these educational efforts in fostering a sustainable future, according to zoo curator Nandini Salaria. As part of this initiative, the zoo park has organised awareness sessions on critical environmental issues such as Save Water, Save Energy, Reduce E-Waste and Reduce Waste at Z P H Schools of Chandrapalem, Thotagaruvu, and MPP School, Santapalem, Visakhapatnam. These sessions have been addressed by B Divya, Zoo Education Officer.

Upcoming eco-awareness sessions of this drive, happening in Vizag zoo, will focus on the following themes: Adopt Sustainable Food Systems (18 June) and Adopt Healthy Lifestyles (19 June).

Schools interested in participating in the ‘Eco Clubs for Mission LIFE’ programme can contact the Zoo Education Officer over phone number 7893632900 or via email at [email protected] for further details.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu