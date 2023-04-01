The arrival of the summer season brought back, the scorching heat to us. To escape the heat and relish some peaceful time, make your way to these scenic lakes in South India. As the areas near lakes remain cool even during heatwaves, they are the best places to visit during the summer season. You can indulge in several recreational activities like boating, fishing, hosting a picnic by the shore, bird watching, and much more in the cool embrace of these lakes. From Kerala’s largest freshwater lake to Ooty’s rich Emerald lake, this list consists of some lakes in South India you can visit this summer.

Here is a list of the lakes in South India.

Vembanad Lake

Vembanad Lake is rapidly catching up to be one of the major tourist hotspots in Kerala. An array of canals and rivers, gracefully meet at the Vembanad Lake, making it a breathtaking site. Indulging in various recreational activities like boating, fishing, or hosting a simple picnic, overlooking the lake can be a perfect summer day recess. Since the lake has been gaining fame worldwide, traditional cargo boats called Kettuvallams are converted into houseboats, offering visitors a chance to experience something extraordinary.

Location: Kottayam District, Kerala

Kolleru Lake

This panoramic lake is among the biggest freshwater lakes in India. Every year millions of migratory birds flock to the lake, which lures herds of tourists to it. To have a blissful time among the winged guests, head out to Kolleru Bird Sanctuary. Other major tourist attractions around the lake are Eluru Buddha, Park, Guntupalli Buddhist Caves, and Bapu Museum.

Location: Eluru District, Andhra Pradesh

Emerald Lake

Ooty is classified as a major tourist attraction in South India, for several right reasons. Emerald Lake with its striking beauty, creates a whole new experience in the town altogether. From majestic landscapes, and lush greenery, to emerald waters, a day out at the lake on a summer day, will leave you tranquil. Other scenic attractions around the lake are Sim’s Park, Government Botanical Gardens, Catherine Waterfalls, Frog View Point and the Dolphin’s Nose.

Location: Ooty, Tamil Nadu

Kondakarla Lake

Visakhapatnam has and is surrounded by several breathtaking places, among which is the Kodakarla Lake. Located 50km from the city of destiny, the lake is home to several majestic birds. For a quick getaway from the city heat, head towards Kodakarla Lake, and enjoy some peaceful time in nature’s bounty. Boating offered by the locals is an experience that cannot be missed. If you stick around till evening, you will get to witness a splendid sunset.

Location: Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh

Pykara Lake

Pykara Lake is amongst the most beautiful lakes in India. It is situated in a picturesque backdrop of pine trees, lush forests, and lofty skies, making it a perfect place to enjoy a summer holiday, with your loved ones. Take part in leisure activities like boating on the lake, hiking to the cascading Pykara Waterfalls, and photography to make the best use of your time. If you are in an artistic mood, try to capture the beauty of the pristine lake in a painting or a drawing.

Location: Ooty, Tamil Nadu

Sasthamcotta Lake

A list of scenic places without mention of Kerala is nearly impossible. Endowed with the title of ‘Queen Of Lakes’, the Sasthamcotta Lake is the largest freshwater lake, in Kerala’s Kollam District. The Sastha Temple is the major attraction around the lake, as it is flocked by countless devotees every year. An interesting fact about this lake is that the water is safe for drinking, owing to the presence of larva cavaborus. Spend a day at this pristine lake with friends and family for a peaceful getaway.

Location: Kollam, Kerala

