As we enter April, the mercury levels are on an uptrend in the City of Destiny. However, the people of Vizag have learnt to cope with the summer heat in their own remarkable and entertaining ways. Luckily for the denizens of this coastal city, recreational activities and peaceful getaways are not out-of-reach luxuries. From the most heard-about hill station in the state, Araku, to some of the best beaches, including Bheemili, Yarada, and Rushikonda, a look at the list spreads ripples of positivity among Vizagites. If you plan to take a relaxing break from your painstaking routines, read on to know what things the young population of Vizag love to do the most during the summer to shape your vacation plan.

In conversation with Vizagites, Team Yo found Araku Valley to be everyone’s favourite summer getaway destination, and we are not even surprised. Apart from the most obvious answer of visiting the beach, the respondents chose long drives as their preferred way to bust the summer stress.

An anonymous media student remarked that splurging on scrumptious thickshakes is an ideal way to beat the coastal heat. While speaking about the one thing she looks forward to each summer, she exclaimed, “Anantagiri Hills are one of the most scenic sites around Vizag. Taking a long drive to finally reach this beautiful destination marks my a good day in the summer.”

A 20-year-old college student remarked, “Spending some fun time with my friends at the seaside is my go-to option.” Further in conversation, she emphasised her love for food and added that she loves trying out new delicacies around the city to gratify her curious taste buds. “The Vizag beach road is a utopia for foodies, with a range of appetising dishes.”

Abida Shaik, a teacher, gives summer exhibitions in the city a special mention, sharing that she longs for them every year. “As the perfect way to unwind and relax, I prefer spending my time at the Vizag beach,” she responded when asked about her preferred recreational activity.

“Paying a visit to an animal shelter and spending time with pets revitalises me during the summer”, expressed an engineer. The bright climate of the summer season is the one thing he looks forward to, as it lets him gladly indulge in his passion for photography. Speaking about his favourite gateway near Vizag, the respondent mentioned Vanjangi as his top pick any day.

While others exclusively talked about their favourite things to do in Vizag, Tanuja Reddy, a budding psychologist, mentioned mangoes as something she zealously looks forward to during the season. Meanwhile, on recommending something to others, she stated “Taking a tour to waterfalls in and around Vizag is one of the rejuvenating things to do in summer”.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city updates.