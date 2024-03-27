C M Saikanth Varma, the Commissioner of the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) – in discussions for the city’s summer action plan – has announced that due to the low water levels in certain reservoirs, the corporation plans to pump water from the Yeleru reservoir to Meghadrigedda from 15 April 2024 until July to fulfil water needs in Vizag.

He mentioned that the city’s water supply comes from several sources including Yeleru, Godavari, Gosthani, Meghadrigedda, Gambheeram, Thadipudi, Mudasarlova, and others, with Yeleru being the primary contributor.

This information was shared during a meeting with District Collector, A Mallikarjuna, who had convened a discussion about the current state of the drinking water supply and the preparation for the summer action plan. Every year, the GVMC prepares a summer action plan for Visakhapatnam through which they deploy water tankers to vulnerable areas, arrange additional bores, repair existing ones and prevent spills. Representatives from the GVMC, Rural Water Supply, Panchayat Raj, and other relevant departments were present.

A Mallikarjuna noted that the district experienced insufficient rainfall from October to December of the previous year. He urged officials to assess the water requirements and make the necessary provisions to prevent any inconvenience to the public. He also instructed them to conduct inspections for any leaks and undertake repairs of motor pipes and borewells.

Read also – AP Weatherman: “Vizag to experience above-normal heat, compared to the last 5-6 years.”

This crucial and mindful attention to the water levels of Visakhapatnam is essential during this apprehensive time, with Bengaluru and other regions in Karnataka facing an acute water crisis. Much of this has to do with the lower-than-normal rainfall in this area in the last year, the nature of underground aquifers in this region, and low water levels in the reservoirs. All three factors work together to create a strong water-supply chain for any region. Good annual rainfall during the monsoon fills up water in the reservoirs, which in turn recharges the aquifers. Thus, a rainfall deficit in the monsoon can ultimately lead to water stress. With Andhra Pradesh having received a 13 per cent rainfall deficit in the monsoon of 2023, the city’s water levels must be closely monitored.

In a related development, Alluri Sitharama Raju District Collector, Vijaya Sunitha, held a meeting to review the summer water action plan. She emphasized the need to ensure adequate drinking water supply levels in hilltop habitations around Vizag during the summer. She reported that out of the 98,639 borewells in the district, 228 are non-functional and 16 out of 29 motors require repairs. She ordered the officials to complete the repair work by 31 March.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.