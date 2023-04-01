The NTPC Simhadri has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to establish a green hydrogen power plant at Pudimadaka in Anakapalli, following the Global Investors Summit held in March. The site, which is about 45 km away from Visakhapatnam city and spans 1,200 acres, has been chosen and would be divided into two main domains: industrial and hydrogen areas.

The NTPC aims to develop an ecosystem for clean energy through this green hydrogen power plant at Anakapalli at an estimated cost of Rs 1.10 lakh crore. Each phase of the project is estimated to cost Rs 55,000 crore due to the connectivity access. The industrial area of the model will cover 600 acres and feature pre-engineered buildings, sheds with solar rooftops and industrial spaces.

It will also host manufacturing facilities for new energy technologies like electrolysers, fuel cells, batteries, solar wafers, solar modules, wind turbine equipment, and carbon capture systems. Another 600 acres would be used to cover the hydrogen area, making it one of the country’s largest green hydrogen production facilities with a capacity of 1,500 TPD.

The facility will be operated in collaboration with other global companies and produce green hydrogen and derivatives, including 1,300 TPD of green ammonia and 1,200 TPD of green methanol, primarily to cater to the South Asian export market. The earlier proposal of establishing a 4,000-MW thermal power plant was deemed not-so-viable for the construction of an ultra-modern power plant, and it has now been replaced with the clean energy hub following deliberations. The NTPC officials inform that the investment will be finalised after working on feasibility studies and preparing a detailed project report.

