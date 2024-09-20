Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer has called upon the people to encourage divyangans by purchasing the products made by them. The Governor, who along with Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Veerendra Kumar, inaugurated the 11-day 19th Divya Kala Mela at Andhra University’s Marine Ground in Visakhapatnam on the evening of 19 September 2024, said the differently abled persons were talented in different fields and a small help from the public would make them come out with more innovative products.

Participating in the event as chief guest, Veerendra Kumar said: “The central government is initiating a number of measures to improve the standards of living of the differently abled. Besides extending financial aid, platforms like this are being provided to market their products.” Products of over 100 divyangans who have come from 20 states of the country were on display. The exhibits at stalls include home decor, packaged food, organic farm products, jewellery, home appliances and clothing.

Dignitaries from Central and state governments visited the stalls and had a look at the products displayed in the mela. They talked to the artisans and enquired about the products made by them.

As a part of the mela, tools were given to persons with disabilities. Also, papers were handed over to many of them providing a loan facility.

People from various parts visited the mela on the inaugural day. Earlier, differently-abled students from schools performed cultural shows to entertain the gathering. Divya Kala Mela in Visakhapatnam will continue till 29 September.

Read also: 12 Key trains in Visakhapatnam diverted and rescheduled till 7 October

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu