The Andhra Pradesh government has introduced an app- YSR AP One- for getting permissions at a fast pace to set up industries in the State. Industries and IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath launched the app in Visakhapatnam on Monday after announcing the new industrial policy for the period 2023-2027.

All the required permissions for setting up a facility in Andhra Pradesh can be obtained within 21 days through the app, stated the industries minister. Stating that the government would encourage industrial parks in PPP mode, Amarnath said all necessary help would be extended if anyone comes with such a proposal.

It was also decided to accord industry status to the logistics and warehousing sectors, said the Minister. A multi-innovation hub would be coming up in a huge area in Visakhapatnam to encourage startups, he added.

