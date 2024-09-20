At last, Anna Canteens are reopened in Visakhapatnam city to offer food at a nominal rate to the poor. The canteens were inaugurated by MLAs in their respective constituencies in the city on 19 September evening.

Of the 23 canteens in the limits of the city, all, except those in the Visakhapatnam North constituency, were opened. It was put off in the Visakha North as its MLA P Vishnukumar Raju was out of station. They will be inaugurated before 22 September.

Breakfast (idli with sambar and chutney for three days and puri, upma or pongal in the remaining three days), lunch and dinner (rice, dal or sambar, curry, curd, and pickle), will be served at the canteens at a cost of Rs 5 each on all days except Sundays.

While breakfast is served from 7.30 am to 10 am, lunch is available between 12.30 pm and 3 pm and dinner is ready by 7.30 pm. The areas where the canteens are available are Sanjay Gandhi Colony, MVP Rythu Bazaar, Chest Hospital, and Arilova in Visakhapatnam East constituency, Regional Eye Hospital and YSR Nagar (Visakha North), Turner Choultry, Fruit Market and KGH (Visakha South), Marripalem Vuda Layout, Sriharipuram GVMC hospital, Gopalapatnam Rythu Bazaar, and Baji Junction (Visakha West), Pendurthi, Vepagunta and Nammidoddi (Pendurthi constituency), China Gantyada, Autonagar, and Mulagada Pump House (Gajuwaka), Chittivalasa, Vambay Colony, Bhimili and Marikavalasa in Bheemunipatnam constituency.

The canteens, which were opened in 2018 by the then-TDP government, were closed immediately after the YSRCP came to power in 2019. After being postponed two times, Anna Canteens are finally reopened in Visakhapatnam.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu