The reopening of Anna Canteens in Visakhapatnam, which was slated for 18 September, has been postponed as the Alliance MLAs left for Vijayawada to take part in the celebrations being held in Amaravati to mark the completion of 100 days of the TDP-led alliance governance in the State.

The authorities have made everything ready for the revival of the canteens in the city. This was the second time the reopening of the canteens being postponed in Visakhapatnam.

When as many as 100 canteens in the State were revived on 15 and 16 August, those in Visakhapatnam could not be reopened as the model code of conduct was in force in the wake of the local body MLC by-election.

As many as 26 Anna Canteens were opened in Visakhapatnam in 2018 during the TDP regime. However, when the YSRCP came to power in 2019, they were closed.

Chandrababu Naidu, who took over as the Chief Minister on 13 June in Vijayawada, signed the file related to the revival of Anna Canteens all over the State, including Visakhapatnam.

The alliance government has plans to open 180 canteens in the urban and 200 in the rural areas of the State in phases. The task of supplying food to the canteens was entrusted to the Akshaya Patra Foundation. The canteens serve breakfast, lunch and dinner to the poor for Rs 5 each.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu