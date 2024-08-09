The much-anticipated reopening of Anna canteens in Visakhapatnam is likely to be postponed due to the upcoming local bodies’ MLC elections, according to a report by ‘Eenadu’. The NDA-led government had planned to reopen Anna canteens in all constituencies of the district from 15 August 2024 as part of fulfilling an election promise. However, due to the enforcement of the council’s election code, the inauguration may not be held this month. Residents who have been eagerly waiting for these canteens to resume operations, will now have to wait a little longer.

The modernization of 24 canteens across the city had been taken up by the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporations (GVMC), after they had been shut down under the previous YSRCP government. However, after the TDP-led alliance came into power, a 100-day plan was designed to complete the renovation.

Anna canteens were first launched in 2018, during the TDP regime and served meals at just Rs 5. A wide range of people, from labourers to middle-class workers benefitted from the canteens. Their resumption in 2024 has been eagerly anticipated. This time, the canteens have been renovated and repaired. Basic amenities like toilets, electricity, tables, and drinking water would be provided. Some have been repainted and re-floored.

With the canteens ready for inauguration, the imposition of the MLC election code for local bodies has stalled the reopening process. The matter is currently under the consideration of the Election Commission. The reopening of Anna canteens in Visakhapatnam will proceed following their guidelines.

As per the Visakhapatnam MLC bypoll notification, nominations can be submitted until August 13, with the scrutiny of papers scheduled for the following day. The deadline for withdrawing nominations is August 16. Polling will take place on August 30, from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM. The votes will be counted on September 3, with the results announced later that same day.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.