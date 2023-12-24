GVMC Commissioner CM Saikanth Varma spearheaded a meeting with City Terrace Garden (CTG) community members this Saturday, aiming to transform Visakhapatnam into a city brimming with greenery.

GVMC Commissioner emphasised the potential of terrace gardens, drawing inspiration from international success stories. He stressed the need for innovative approaches, announcing a pilot project that will explore the integration of rice paddy gardens into the city’s terrace landscape. This move promises not only to boost greenery but also to cultivate a self-sufficient, urban food system.

“Imagine sprawling paddy fields adorning city rooftops,” the Commissioner envisioned, “providing fresh, local produce while enhancing our environmental footprint.” He encouraged Visakhapatnam residents to start their terrace garden, urging them to dedicate at least 80% of their concrete rooftops to vibrant greenery.

The meeting witnessed enthusiastic participation from Madhavi Guttikonda, a passionate YouTuber from MadGardens, who pledged her support for raising awareness. Aishwarya, the CTG leader, echoed this sentiment, urging apartment complexes to actively join the greening mission in Visakhapatnam.

GVMC has already taken substantial steps, planting 1,000 of a planned 10,000 shade trees across the city. Recognising the crucial role of public engagement, Varma announced the “Adopt a Park” initiative, where communities and organisations can take ownership of and revitalise public spaces. Additionally, the Eco Vizag Seminar in January 2024 will further amplify awareness of green living.

GVMC’s commitment extends beyond traditional gardening methods. The pilot rice paddy project reflects a bold vision for urban agriculture, cultivating food security and vibrant ecosystems within the Visakhapatnam city limits. Vaisakhi Sky Park and MVV Builders are longtime champions of rooftop/terrace gardening, integrating it into their construction.

The meeting concluded with Varma commending the CTG members for their valuable insights and pledging to translate their ideas into reality. He further incentivised participation, announcing “green badges” for gated communities embracing the “Eco Green” slogan.

