Vizagites have a strong love for travel. That much is clear by the way we flock to getaway destinations like Araku and Lambasingi as soon as the weekend hits. The great news is that you can now channel this passion into more exotic and international travel experiences – without the stress of visa applications! This is your guide to 10 such visa-free countries for Indians (with passports) and how to get to them from Vizag:

1. Qatar

Maximum days of stay: 30 days (visa-on-arrival)

Host of Fifa World Cup 2022 and home to the world’s best airlines, this Middle Eastern Arabic country promises to be a worthwhile travel destination.

While it is easily one of the wealthiest countries in the world, rich heritage and history are at its core, with a UNESCO-declared World Heritage Site (Al Zubarah Fort) being located here. The capital city, Doha, adds to the country’s appeal with its modern architecture, futuristic skyscrapers, and luxurious shopping malls.

One of the most loved visa-free countries, Indians can visit Qatar without obtaining a prior visa for a stay of up to 30 days. Upon arrival, they can receive a visa waiver, which remains valid for 180 days from the date of issuance and can be used for both single and multiple entries.

Planning your journey from Vizag: Some airlines offer connecting flights from Vizag to Doha with stopovers in cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad.

2. Sri Lanka

Maximum days of stay: 180 days (visa-free access starts on 1 October 2024)

Ancient cities, sunny beaches, the famous Ceylon tea, adventure sports, wildlife watching – all this and more make Sri Lanka an attractive tourist destination. If you seek an island getaway that promises much more to do than ‘visit the beach’, you must book a ticket to this hotspot of heritage, nature, and adventure.

Planning your journey from Vizag: You can take connecting flights from Vizag via Chennai, Hyderabad, or Bengaluru to Colombo in Sri Lanka

3. El Salvador

Maximum days of stay: 180 days

El Salvador is known as the “Land of Volcanoes” – could anything be more intriguing? The country has 25 visible volcanoes, some of which make for excellent hiking trails. Apart from speaking Spanish, the tongue of romance, El Salvador famously speaks another language: surf!

The waves here are said to harbour the perfect conditions for watersport activities. If you’re a history buff, you must head over here to see the ancient Mayan ruins and Portuguese Colonial architecture.

Planning your journey from Vizag: The most convenient route from Vizag to El Salvador is to book a multi-airline package via Delhi and Toronto.

While this is the fastest option, you can alternatively book multi-airline packages that connect you from Delhi to Dubai, Doha, or London, with a third layover at Washington DC, New York, or San Francisco, and then proceed to El Salvador.

4. Nepal

Maximum days of stay: Indefinite period

One of the most beautiful countries in the world is right next door! The breathtaking Himalayan landscape is only one aspect of Nepal’s beauty. Once in Nepal, you will be spellbound by the local culture, food, and spirituality in the air.

Some must-do things here include going rafting, visiting the three ancient cities in Kathmandu, paying respects at the Temple of Pashupatinath, and admiring the wildlife at Chitwan National Park.

Indian citizens do not require a visa to visit Nepal, but they must present an identity card that displays their residential address in India.

Planning your journey from Vizag: Take connecting flights from Vizag via Delhi to Kathmandu.

5. Thailand

Maximum days of stay: 60 days

Stunning beaches and islands wait to charm tourists in Thailand. The fantastic food, fabulous streets, never-ending nightlife, relaxing massages, and friendly people only add to the list of reasons to stay. This is one of the most in-demand visa-free countries for Indians.

Planning your journey from Vizag: Fly directly from Vizag to Bangkok’s Don Mueang International Airport with Thai AirAsia.

6. Angola

Maximum days of stay: 30 days

The country of oil and diamonds has opened its doors to Indian tourists. The largely unspoiled natural landscapes are a good reason to visit. You can admire Africa’s second-largest waterfall, Kalandula Falls, and other notable natural wonders like the Black Rocks of Pungo-a-Ndongo, Moon Viewpoint, and more.

Their rich and flavourful cuisine is the cherry-on-top, and you must try their national dish, Chicken Muamba, alongside other delicacies like Finge, Mufete, Calulu, and more.

Planning your journey from Vizag: You can book a multi-airline package from Vizag that connects via Mumbai, Delhi, or Chennai to Addis Ababa, from where you will go to Luanda Airport in Angola.

7. Seychelles



Maximum days of stay: 30 days with a permit

Any nature-lover will find comfort in Seychelles. Said to have some of the world’s best beaches, this country also has the most interesting coastlines, embedded with beautiful coral reefs, underwater rock formations, shipwrecks, and unique marine life. Some of the most popular diving spots in the world, including Aldabra Atoll, are located here.

The culture at Seychelles, called “Creole Culture”, is equally unmatched. It’s an amalgamation of African, Asian, and European influences, and it’s clearly reflected in their food, music, dance, and history.

Indian citizens do not need a visa to visit Seychelles. However, tourists must obtain a permit from the country’s immigration department upon arrival. This permit is initially valid for 30 days and can be extended up to 3 months from the date of issue.

To qualify for the Seychelles travel permit, travelers must have a minimum of $163 per day per person for the duration of their stay.

Planning your journey from Vizag: Travel via New Delhi or Mumbai to reach Abu Dhabi. From there, board a flight to Mahe Island Airport in Seychelles.

8. Bhutan

Maximum days of stay: 14 days

Sitting between India and China, Bhutan is the only Vajrayana Buddhist country in the world. Its rich heritage and ties with religion show in its carefully preserved peaceful Buddhist monasteries and fortresses.

Another Himalayan vista, breathtaking views exist at every turn, and you’ll surely discover unbelievable sights at the Punakha Valley, Paro Valley, Gangtey Valley, and more. When it comes to food, Bhutanese cuisine, a mix of Indian and Chinese tastes, is delicious and fulfilling.

Planning your journey from Vizag: Fly from Vizag to Bhutan via Kolkata.

9. Barbados

Maximum days of stay: 90 days

Known for its beautiful tropical beaches, lively festivals, and rich history, Barbados is one of the most sought-after destinations in the Caribbean Islands. Its fascinating pirate legacy and locally crafted rum call to tourists from around the world. With mouthwatering Bajan cuisine and a dynamic music scene, Barbados promises an unforgettable adventure for those who want an exhilarating vacation.



Planning your journey from Vizag: Fly from Vizag to Mumbai or Delhi, then fly through London to Barbados.

10. Jamaica

Maximum days of stay: 90 days

From reggae rhythms to pristine beaches, Jamaica has a rich cultural experience in store for travellers. You can explore popular destinations like the Blue Mountains, visit the Bob Marley Museum, or relax on the white sands of Negril. Jamaican cuisine, with its spicy jerk flavors and fresh seafood, is a treat for any food lover.

Planning your journey from Vizag: You can get multi-airlines from Vizag connecting to Jamaica via Delhi to London, Nassau.

These visa-free countries make it possible for Indians to vacation at some gorgeous places without going through the hassle of applications. As you start booking tickets, do check that you meet other individual requirements that these countries may have like passport expiration date, proof of sufficient funds, return tickets, accommodation details, travel insurance, transit visas and more. All that said and done, happy travelling!



