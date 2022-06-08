On Tuesday, 7 June 2022, the Visakhapatnam City Police busted an ATM robbery gang who have been actively conducting crimes in the city for a while now. As per the police reports, this gang is headed by Sandeep (36), a native of Haryana. This series of crimes came to light when Nagendra, a resident of Kancharapalem was robbed of Rs 9,000 and his debit card on 10 May. Pretending to help in depositing money in a cash deposit machine (CDM), the robber beat him up and ran away with the card and the cash.

Upon receiving a complaint, the Visakhapatnam City Police initiated an investigation by analysing CCTV footage from several ATM centres in and around the area. After putting stringent efforts, the police rounded up 4 youth near the Visakhapatnam Railway Station and questioned them in detail. Further, the police collected their phone numbers and tracked the suspects and traced Sandeep, the leader of this gang.

Later, the police learnt that alongside Sandeep, two other natives of Haryana, Sathwinder Singh and Sachin, and a native of Adilabad are involved in these well-planned criminal activities. Apart from Visakhapatnam, this ATM robbery gang carried out similar crimes in Nellore, Hyderabad, Haryana, and Karnataka.

A swiping machine, 125 ATM cards, and cash of Rs 28,000 have been seized from the criminals. Further, it was learnt that the bank account linked to the swiping machine has a balance of Rs 1.48 lakhs. The gang has collectively robbed up to Rs 5.23 lakh from various localities in Visakhapatnam and Rs 6.64 lakhs in Telangana.

The prime accused, Sandeep, was previously arrested twice, in Srikakulam (2018) and Nellore (2019), for similar offences.

