The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) approached Indian cricketer KS Bharat to promote its green initiatives being conducted in Vizag The cricketer has been requested to be the environmental ambassador for Vizag and inspire residents of the city to protect their surroundings and environment. Bharath who hails from Vizag gracefully accepted the invite.

The cricketer was brought up to speed with all the activities being conducted by the GVMC Commissioner G Lakshmisha, including waste segregation at source, door-to-door garbage collection, home composting techniques, ban on single-use plastic and much more. He was briefed on all the initiatives taken up by the civic body from 5 June 2022 in order to combat plastic pollution and how they have been encouraging people to shift towards alternatives such as cloth bags and jute bags.

Speaking on the occasion, Indian cricketer KS Bharat who hails from Vizag said that he takes it up as his responsibility to promote environment-friendly activities. He added that a small habit like carrying your own bag can make a huge impact on the environment. Bharat also stressed on the need to conserve water and natural resources for future generations.

The cricketer who himself practices home composting said that it would be an honour to be a part of GVMC’s initiatives. Gracefully accepting the invite, Bharat will now be the city’s new environmental ambassador. The commissioner along with the Additional Commissioner SS Varma felicitated KS Bharat yesterday. The Indian cricketer will be leaving for England to play a test match from 1 July 2022.

