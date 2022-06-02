The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) has planned to give out cloth bags to every household in Vizag ahead of the plastic ban w.e.f 5 June 2022.

The GVMC has been continuously creating awareness across all shopping malls, vegetable stalls, and Rythu Bazaars (farmer’s markets) to choose plastic-free alternatives. The concerned teams have been going door to door to spread awareness about the same, along with awareness on waste disposal.

Speaking to Yo! Vizag, Chief Medical Officer KSLG Sastry said, “The awareness programs will be conducted till 5 June. From the following day, the enforcement will roll out. Those who do not adhere to the rules will also be fined.” The officer also said that they are seeking help from big companies in the city along with shopping malls to sponsor cloth bags. Once the required amount of cloth bags is procured, the GVMC plans to give them out to every household in Vizag.

The civic body will also be setting up an Eco-Bazaar on the RK Beach Road on 5 June 2022, to mark the World Environment Day. They plan to sell eco-friendly products and alternatives for daily use. Products such as cloth bags, jute bags, and wooden spoons will be kept in the stall. In order to encourage public participation, a walkathon has also been organised on the same day on RK Beach Road.

The civic body which had introduced a ban on plastic in Vizag back in 2017, failed to ensure its implementation back then. With a full-fledged plan in place now, the GVMC has ordered a strict ban on single-use plastic in the city from 5 June 2022.

