Telugu filmmakers have never backed off from experimenting with their movies. One such gem which came as a result of experimentation is the concept of reincarnation. Movies which followed this trend have always excited the audience. These Telugu movies based on reincarnation proved that few bonds go beyond boundaries, even that of death. With interesting storylines, gripping screenplay and brilliant performances, these movies won the hearts of the viewers.

Check out the list of Telugu movies based on reincarnation.

Magadheera

A masterpiece by SS Rajamouli and one of the highest-grossing Telugu movies of 2009, Magadheera is one of the best in the reincarnation niche. Apart from the director’s brilliance, the movie also includes brilliant performances from the entire cast. The movie also shines with a cameo by the Megastar himself, as he shook a leg for the intro song “Bangaaru Kodi Petta”. It was rumoured that Magadheera was remade into Hindi as Raabta without the consent of the producers.

Shyam Singha Roy

One of the most recent movies based on this concept, Shyam Singha Roy stars Nani, Krithi Shetty, Rahul Ravindran, and others in pivotal roles. The plot revolves around Vasudev, an aspiring director. His life takes an unexpected turn with a publishing house claiming Vasudev’s stories to be copied from novels by the founder of their firm, Shyam Singha Roy. How the protagonist fights against the firm to prove that his stories are his original works and finds a shocking truth unfolds throughout the movie. Shyam Singha Roy was directed by Rahul Sankrityan.

Subhash Chandra Bose

Starring Victory Venkatesh in the lead role, Subhash Chandra Bose revolves around Ashok who discovers that the to-be prime minister is a friend from his past life who betrays him. Cut to the pre-independence era, Subhash Chandra Bose aka Chandram is a freedom fighter who revolts against the British. He is betrayed by his friend, played by Prakash Raj, who helps the English in killing Chandram. The movie is directed by the legendary director K Raghavendra Rao.

Eega

Yet another flick by Rajamouli, Eega starts Nani, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Sudeep Kiccha in the lead roles. The plot revolves around Nani, a young man who specialises in fireworks for events. He gets killed by a powerful and ruthless corporate biggie to win Bindhu’s love. How Nani is reborn as a mosquito and seeks revenge for his death forms the plot of Eega.

Manam

Manam touched all Telugu audience for being the last release of legendary ANR. The movie beautifully portrays how love connects two individuals, even after death. Manam is also a special movie as it marked the first appearance of Akkineni Akhil after Sisindri. Director Vikram K Kumar received huge applause for his touching storyline and gripping screenplay. The movie starred all the three generations of the Akkineni family.

Arundhati

One of the best in this genre, Arundhati is an all-time favourite for many. Anushka Shetty has received numerous awards and accolades for her brilliant performance. The movie showcases the reincarnation of Arundhati, the ruler of Gadwal, to defeat her enemy, Pasupati. Sonu Sood was equally applauded for the role of the antagonist. Kodi Rama Krishna directed the movie.