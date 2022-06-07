At an event held on the occasion of World Environment Day, the Visakhapatnam District authorities have taken up an initiative of ‘1 Million Tree Plantation’ programme. This programme, which began on 5 June 2022, will see the participation of various departments in order to achieve the target of planting 10 lakh trees across the length and breadth of Visakhapatnam. The authorities are directed towards accomplishing this mission by 31 July 2022.

As per the press release by the Visakhapatnam District Collector, a sum of 1 lakh trees were planted on the day the mission was launched. This 1 Million Tree Plantation programme aims at bringing together various departments such as Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC), Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA), Department of Housing, Education Department, Panchayat Department, Forest Department, and other industrial groups in Visakhapatnam to increase the green cover.

The event on the World Environment Day was attended by Visakhapatnam District Collector, VMRDA Chairperson, GVMC Commissioner, Joint Collector, and other district and Mandal officials. A walkathon was conducted on the same day to raise awareness regarding the significance of enhancing greenery. As per the plan, trees in huge sums will be planted in parks, government-run schools, government offices, VMRDA layouts, along the highways and roads, and other areas.

