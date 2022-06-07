Following up on the gas leak incident which occurred at the Atchutapuram Special Economic Zone (SEZ) four days ago a high-level meeting was held on Monday in the Anakapalle District, Vizag.

A total of 369 people were admitted to the hospital due to the gas leak. A three-member expert committee and the Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board Chairman (APPCB) AK Parida, Chemical Engineers and District Collector Ravi Pattansetty IAS, and police officers visited the site on Monday and held a meeting to look deeper into the matter. The Vizag District administration has sent samples of the gas to the Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT), Hyderabad and is awaiting results.

The AP IT and Industries Minister G Amarnath, who was also a part of the meeting, told the media that they are expecting the result from IICT by tomorrow. The report is expected to reveal the source of the gas leak at Atchutapuram SEZ in Vizag and the officials promised to take strict action against those who are responsible.

In the factory at which the incident occurred, 800 people were reported to be working. Out of this 369 people were admitted to the hospital. 280 people have been cured and discharged while others have been advised additional rest at the hospital.

The impact of the gas leak from Porus Laboratories in Atchutapuram was felt in the Brandix Apparel unit located inside the SEZ. According to the preliminary report, the officials believe that the gas was leaked through four air conditioners. Immediately the women working in the apparel factory fell unconscious after complaining of burning eyes, nausea, and vomiting.

The situation was brought under control immediately by firefighters sprinkling water to reduce the effect of thick smoke. All apparel units were shut down and workers were immediately evacuated.

The report which will be submitted by the IICT will reveal the source of the gas leak, which will further help in understanding the situation and taking corrective measures. The Chief Minister immediately ordered a probe into the matter, while other political leaders demanded to arrest the culprit immediately.

