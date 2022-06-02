5 June 2022 is almost here, which means the people of Vizag have to bid goodbye to all forms of single-use plastic. The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) has called for a complete ban on single-use plastic to make Vizag plastic-free. The disadvantages caused in terms of health and environment need no introduction, so the only best thing to do is replace them with reusable products.

Change begins with those who try to go the extra mile. As it ultimately becomes our duty to better our lives, here are a few simple ways in which you could replace single-use plastic with reusable alternatives.

#1 Shift to cloth/jute bags

The most commonly used format of single-use plastic, plastic bags become our first enemy. Also being one of the most harmful substances in terms of the environment, choosing the right alternative is very important. Cloth and jute bags are the best alternatives available in the market. Though they are comparatively expensive, they are biodegradable and most importantly reusable. Take your own bag the next time you go grocery shopping and set an example.

#2 Take your takeaway box

An effective way of avoiding the use of plastic, the next time you visit a breakfast joint to get a parcel, make sure you take your own steel or Tupperware boxes to pack the sambar or chutney. This conscious choice can go a long way in avoiding plastic packaging. Star hotels and restaurants may have chosen eco-friendly alternatives, but economic restaurants are yet to take the plunge. So the best option is to become the change, you wish to see.

#3 Choose wooden cotton swabs

It is very common to overlook the fact that even our daily ear swabs (earbuds) become a part of single-use plastic. A small effort to change this will be to choose wooden swabs which are also available at supermarkets off late. Many environmentally conscious brands have come up with such products, it only takes one’s efforts to make the change. The next time you head out to buy any household items, just make conscious choices.

#4 Opt for eco-friendly cutlery

Mostly applicable for those who run food businesses, the best option would be to opt for eco-friendly cutlery. Wooden cutlery is one option that has been prevalent in the market. Businesses can also choose to make it optional for takeaways. Those on the consumer side should consciously choose to avoid taking plastic cutlery from restaurants. Another good option would also be to carry your steel straws instead of using plastic ones, which finally end up in the ocean.

#5 Avoid store-bought bottled water

It might be humanly impossible to carry your own bottle of water everywhere, but it is surely possible to try. Take your own water bottle the next time you visit a restaurant, your next gym session or even the next time you go shopping. This is yet another way to create a difference and do your part in making Vizag plastic-free.

#6 Encourage wooden and sustainable toys over plastic toys

Toys are a big part of childhood, and no child should be deprived of the same. But, plastic toys amount to a major part of plastic pollution and hence it is important to choose better alternatives. Many environmentally-conscious companies have come up with wooden toys which are much safer for the children as well as the environment. These options are well available from the tender age of 1 month. So, the next time you plan to buy toys for your kids or gifting, make the right choice.

Let us know in the comments below, which other plastic free alternatives need a mention in this above list.