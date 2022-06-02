On Wednesday, 1 June 2022, two locals of Paderu Mandal were arrested at a forest check post near Devarapalli for smuggling 556 kgs of ganja. During regular vehicular checks, the police caught a van loaded with the banned product.

According to the police, a total of 5 members were trying to pass through the check post. Initially, two out of the five who were sitting on a bike parked close to the check post were found suspicious by the police. When the police tried to approach the duo, they fled the scene. It was then understood that the two were keeping an eye on the check post and safeguarding the ganja stored in a van behind them. Unaware of the situation, the police who also saw the van driver run away, immediately approached the van. Two more smugglers who were inside the van were arrested along with the 556 kgs of ganja.

The arrested were identified as K Nageswara Rao and R Govind, locals of Paderu Mandal. The police have ordered a search for those who ran away. Circle Inspector of Chodavaram Police Station, A Simhachalam and Sub-Inspector Ilias Mohammed were the concerned officials in busting the ganja smuggling racket near Devarapalli.

Despite the efforts by district authorities, ganja smuggling has increased multifold in recent times. Nearly 10 cases have been registered only in the month of May. The police have been taking stringent actions to curb the smuggling of ganja in the state. Various checkpoints have been set up across the agency areas and many smugglers have been caught.

