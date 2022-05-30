On Sunday, 29 May 2022, 11 people have been arrested in the Konam and Manchaala villages of Anakapalli District for smuggling a mind-boggling 3,138 kgs of ganja. This high-staked ganja smuggling racket came to light in Anakapalli District on 27 May 2022 during regular vehicular checks. A case has been filed at the Cheedikaada Police Station and a search for four others involved in this racket has been initiated.

As per the police reports, on 27 May, a resident of Manchaala Village attempted suicide at around 9 pm. The Sub-Inspector of Cheedikaada PS, along with a team, investigated the scene till 11 pm. While returning from the scene, the team spotted a van in the area and checked it. A total of 5 persons were caught possessing 2,046 kgs of ganja in the van.

The same night, in the same Cheedikaada Mandal, another van was caught by the police at 3 am transporting 1,092 kgs of ganja. Six persons were caught and taken into custody. The 11 members involved in this ganja smuggling racket were thoroughly investigated on Saturday. These accused persons were produced at the Chodavaram court and sent to remand on Sunday, as per the directives of the District Superintendent of Police (SP).

Two vans, six motorcycles, and six mobiles were seized from the ganja smugglers. For their exceptional work, head constable V Govinda, constables Gopal, K Srinu, and S Simhachalam were rewarded.

