For the second day in a row, the tiger prowling in the Anakapalli District took cattle prey to its hunger. Since Monday, the animal killed two goats and a cow in nearby villages. The District Forest Department officials stated that the tiger attacked the cattle twice, on Monday and Tuesday in Sabbavaram and Chodavaram mandals.

On Tuesday night i.e. 12 July 2022, the forest authorities set up a trap by tying two buffaloes in an open space in Gandhavaram in Sabbavaram, expecting the tiger to fall for it. A cage was placed just a few feet away from the buffaloes, in which another bait was tied. Five shooters were stationed around the open area in order to take the tiger down when it arrived. But the well-orchestrated plan was a flop as the locals of the nearby Kothapalli Village reported tiger sightings at 10 pm.

Later, it was learnt that the tiger killed a calf in Pallavanipalem while the forest rangers went on a search to Kothapalli. Meanwhile, the buffaloes that were set as bait in Gandhavaram were attacked and killed by street dogs. Locals of another village in the Sabbavaram Mandal reported tiger sightings during the early hours of Wednesday, which was later confirmed as footprints were found in the locality.

On Wednesday morning, Visakhapatnam District Forest Officer Anant Shankar IFS visited the Anakapalli District and reviewed the measures to capture the tiger. The Visakhapatnam DFO also addressed the herders of the cattle that fell prey to the tiger.

