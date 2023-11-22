With two existing ghat roads, the Visakhapatnam District authorities plan to construct a third ghat road to the Simhachalam Hill temple to minimise traffic congestion. The construction of the new ghat road aims at easing the travel for pilgrims visiting the hilltop. Additionally, the road connecting the Dasavatharam junction would be widened to an extent of 2.5 kilometres for efficient traffic management.

The newly proposed ghat road would only be one way, facilitating an easy descent from the hilltop. It is learnt that this new route will connect the TV tower and the Old Ghosala Road, stretching along six kilometres. Alongside the new ghat road, the Visakhapatnam authorities also announced plans to set up a five-acre parking area for the devotees visiting the Simhachalam Temple.

GVMC Commissioner CM Saikanth Varma IAS and District Collector A Mallikarjuna IAS discussed the proposals considering the current and future requirements of the pilgrims. It may be observed that the Giri Pradikshina and Chandanotsavam festivals at the temple attract devotees in huge numbers, causing traffic hassles for commuters.

The collector also announced that a committee with police, engineering and other temple departments would be formed to oversee the operations. During a meeting, it was decided that additional cottages and rooms would be arranged to accommodate the devotees on the hill. Other developments, such as solar panels and enforcement of a ban on plastics are underway to enhance the environment.

