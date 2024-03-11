Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take part in a roadshow in Visakhapatnam on March 15 as a part of his election campaign in Andhra Pradesh.

According to reports, Modi will tour Andhra Pradesh on March 15 and 17.

The Prime Minister will attend the TDP-BJP-JSP election meeting to be held in Chilakaluripeta of Guntur district on March 17. Modi will share the dias with TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan. It may be recalled here that the three leaders addressed a meeting in the State during the 2014 general elections when the parties worked together and scored a victory in the elections.

However, the honeymoon between the BJP and the TDP had ended subsequently and the two parties had indulged in a war of words. Similarly, the Jana Sena too had parted ways with both the BJP and the TDP and the three parties went to polls separately in 2019 paving the way for a landslide victory of the YSRCP.

Realising the necessity of avoiding a split in the opposition vote, the three parties have decided to join hands to dislodge the YSRCP Government in the State in the upcoming general elections slated for April 2024.

The Visakhapatnam roadshow by PM Narendra Modi promises to ignite the political landscape in Andhra Pradesh for the upcoming election campaign. Meanwhile, the Telugu Desam Party has set up as many as 13 committees for the smooth conduct of the meeting in Chilakaluripeta on March 17.

The panels include a coordination committee, media committee, parking committee, facilities committee and venue supervision committee.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu

