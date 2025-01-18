No matter what cuisine we eat and enjoy, nothing beats the taste of home—Andhra food with a kick of spice. While Vizag is known for its diverse food biosphere, we also have restaurants serving old-school recipes and dishes for its residents. Here are some of the restaurants dishing out Andhra-style food in Visakhapatnam:

1. Kalyani Grand (Unit of Kalyani Mess)

Kalyani Mess has been serving the residents of Vizag for over a decade. A new outlet called Kalyani Grand has opened, serving food lovers with a variety of cuisine. The restaurant has a comfortable ambiance and large seating space. The menu offers meals in both vegetarian and non-vegetarian options, with a variety of curry options. The pricing and food quality are what make Kalyani Grand unique.

Address: Kalyani Grand, Sector 12, Ushodaya Junction, MVP Colony

2. Hotel Daspalla

Hotel Daspalla has been the city’s go-to place for flavorful dishes with a pleasant experience. The hotel’s restaurants offer everything—from veg thalis to unlimited buffets to satisfy the craving for delicious food. Dharani and Vaisakhi plate a variety of vegetable-based dishes for vegetarian lovers. Dakshin is the place for people with Andhra non-vegetarian cravings with the place dishing out sizable portions of non-veg starters and dishes. Dimple Multi-Cuisine restaurant offers a luxurious experience—from finger foods to scrumptious dinner options.

Address: 28-2-48, Suryabagh, Jagadamba Junction

3. Godavari Restaurant

Want to experience the essence of eating good food in the comfortable ambiance of a home? Pay a visit to this house-turned-restaurant to try out their Andhra-style dishes, packed with flavor, spice, and everything nice. Their fan favorites are Sambar Rice, Mudhapapu Avakai Rice, Podi Biriyani, and Mixed Pulavs. Run by women entrepreneurs, the compact kitchen and nostalgic atmosphere of this place will surely feel like a time machine to the 90’s.

Address: Lawsons Bay Colony, Pedda Waltair

4. Maa Nethi Vindhu

Maa Nethi Vindhu is a pure vegetarian family restaurant offering dishes made of nethi or ghee. The menu offers a wide range of Andhra-style tiffins, veg thalis, and a special item called ‘Pelli Bhojanam’, which has an assortment of food items. Located in the city’s center, Maa Nethi Vindu is the place to visit for a hearty feast of vegetarian meals and tiffins!

Address: 10-32-2, Ramnagar Road, Bhanoji Nagar, Nehru Nagar, Ram Nagar

5. House of Spice

House of Spice is another restaurant that will make you feel right at home. While the retro, village-style ambiance is unique, the restaurant’s menu options are delightfully unexpected. For instance, one of their offerings includes replacing soups with a healthier alternative called ‘charu’. This restaurant has gained a significant fanbase, and it has a variety of foods to dig into starting with Venela Chicken, Nala Karam Kodi, and different pulaos.

Address: MVP Double Road, beside State Bank of India, A P G O Colony, Sector 1, MVP Colony

Gather your friends and family and visit these restaurants in Visakhapatnam to get your fill of Andhra-style food this weekend!

