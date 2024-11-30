As the sun sets over the City of Destiny, Visakhapatnam transforms into a place full of energy and entertainment. If partying and visiting pubs at night is not your cup of tea, here are some fun alternatives to help you make the most of the nightlife in Visakhapatnam.

1. Spend time at Vizag Square

Vizag Square, near Dutt Island, is an iconic spot that is situated close to the Siripuram Circle. The space, created by Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC), was made to let people from various walks of life come together and have fun gatherings. The spot is decorative, with vibrant colours and shiny lights that make it a perfect hangout and social spot.

2. Visit the Abdul Kalam Viewpoint

Looking at the moon while sipping a rich aromatic coffee is the definition of spending a perfect evening. What makes it even better is the sight of one of the city’s beautiful beaches. One such spot where you can enjoy both is the Abdul Kalam Viewpoint (formerly YSR Viewpoint) in Vizag. Situated between Tenneti Park and Rushikonda Beach, this place has food trucks, and tea and coffee spots that you can enjoy while chilling by the beach.

3. Shop at Craft Bazaar

If you are tired of going to fancy places, visit Craft Bazaar near RK Beach. This place has some beautiful handicrafts that you can shop for at reasonable prices. As it is open on weekdays and weekends, you can visit this place whenever you want.

4. Eat to your heart’s content at Night Food Court

Hungry at night and don’t know what to eat? Head to the Night Food Court near Old Jail Road. From crunchy panipuri to homemade biriyanis and exotic seafood dishes – you can find everything here. As the market tends to be open till 1 am, this place is an ideal spot for all your night cravings.

Other popular food courts in Visakhapatnam like the YMCA food court, the food court opposite The Park Hotel and the one in Jagadamba, though not open till midnight, can still be enjoyed late into the evening.

5. Satisfy your craving for Maggi

No matter how many places many new food places pop up in Vizag, having Egg Maggi at Rushikonda is a tradition that you simply can’t miss! The dish tastes even better when you have it on a chilly night.

Apart from these places, Kambalakonda Wildlife Sanctuary near Indira Gandhi Zoological Park sometimes offers night safaris. If you are looking for adventurous nightlife in Visakhapatnam, then this might be perfect!

