Trishul in Kailasagiri, Visakhapatnam to be inaugurated on May 9

The newly installed Trishul with a damarukam on the picturesque Kailasagiri in Visakhapatnam will be inaugurated at 8 AM on May 9.

Announcing it on Tuesday, VMRDA Chairman M V Pranav Gopal appealed to the people to take part in the event and make it a grand success.

As part of the measures being initiated by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to develop Visakhapatnam into a global tourist destination, various adventure sports like sky-cycling, zip liner and glass bridge were already set up, said the Chairperson, who inspected the Trishul work along with Metropolitan Commissioner N Tej Bharat in the morning.

Similarly, the officials were instructed to plant saplings for greenery and complete the work of installing attractive electricity poles as soon as possible.

Chief Engineer Vinay Kumar, Executive Engineer Ramaraju, and others participated in the field visit.

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