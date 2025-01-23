The Janmabhoomi Express is a popular train that connects Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh and Lingapalli in Hyderabad. Well, both Visakhapatnam and Hyderabad have their unique charm and culture to offer to the travellers, however, next time take time out to explore these unique stops that the Visakhapatnam Janmabhoomi Express takes you through!

1. Catch the spellbound sunrise at Asia’s longest rail-cum-road bridge! (RJY)

Next time you are travelling through this train, don’t forget to check out the cultural capital of Andhra Pradesh! Nestled along the mighty Godavari River, Rajahmundry is a city with a centuries-old history.

It is also home to Asia’s second longest rail-road bridge and that’s not it, the Old Havelock Bridge, Rajahmundry-Kovvur Bridge, Cotton Barrage and many more iconic places are situated here!

2. Explore the Enchanting City of Eluru (EE)

Eluru is a true hidden gem in Andhra Pradesh that offers a unique getaway from Visakhapatnam. It is a place where nature’s beauty meets the cultural heritage. Don’t forget to visit India’s largest freshwater lake – Kolleru Lake, it’s a bird watchers’ paradise! Eluru’s age-old carpet weaving art on the edge of extinction is also something that you cannot miss!

3. Get down at one of the oldest railway stations in Andhra Pradesh! (BZA)

Often referred to as the heart of Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada is a city that seamlessly blends tradition, history and modernity. Don’t miss the mesmerising views of the Krishna River from Prakasam Barrage. You can also step back in time by visiting Undavalli Caves, Kondapalli Fort. Kondapalli toys will sure to steal your heart!

4. Visit Asia’s Biggest Chilli Market! (GNT)

Visit the Chilli capital of India, Guntur on your next trip! Even though the place is often overlooked due to the other places in Andhra Pradesh, this city has its charm. The Ethipothala Waterfalls, Kondaveedu Kota, and Surya Lanka Beach are some of the must-visit places in Guntur. While you are at it don’t forget to try their local fiery local cuisine!

5. Meet the medieval and modern architectural marvels of India! (NLDA)

Nalgonda in Andhra Pradesh is home to the two biggest architectural marvels of the two different periods – Bhongir Fort of the medieval period and Nagarjuna Sagar Dam built in 1967.

Perched atop a massive rock hill, Bhongir Fort built by Chalukyas offers breathtaking panoramic views, whereas, the Nagarjuna Sagar dam, between Guntur and Nalgonda, is one of the tallest and largest masonry dams in the world!

So the next time you travel through Visakhapatnam Janmabhoomi Express, don’t forget to stop by these places and dive into the unique experiences that remain with you throughout!

