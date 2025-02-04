Home to the oldest locomotive shed in Visakhapatnam and known to be the first industrial estate in the city, Kancharapalem is a truly unique yet underrated suburb. An industrial area basketed within greenery, there are a few things to do here, whether you are a traveller or a native of Visakhapatnam. Famed for the movie, C/O Kancharapalem, there are some interesting things to do here:

1. Underground Market?

Ever heard of an underground market? Kancharapalem has one!

A flight of stairs beneath the grand M Conventions on the main Kancharapalem road will transport you to another world. In this underground market, you can find everything starting from puja essentials, vegetables, meat, and different types of fish. This one-of-a-kind market needs to be visited and explored!

2. Go Trinket Shopping

Right beside the Gowri Parameshwara Kumaraswami Devalayam, there is a bazaar called the Vizag Bazaar ans it is the perfect place to buy trinkets and other household items.

3. Sight See Temples!

While roaming around the lanes of Kancharapalem, you can find many temples, starting from Bowdra Ring Road. Take a moment to admire the detailed architecture of the temples located in Kancharapalem within close distance of each other. Try capturing these devotional structures from your point of view, either by sketching or photography.

4. Enjoy The Old Town Movie Aesthetics

Known to the world through the sensational movie C/O Kancharapalem, this locality feels like stepping into a time machine, with closely knit buildings and apartments, narrow lanes leading to model houses, and an overall retro vibe thanks to the bright lights. Even though the traffic is hectic and newer buildings are replacing the older ones in Kancharapalem, the area retains its vintage charm, which makes it a distinctive place to explore.

5. Try The Delicious Food

Craving a quick snack? Stop by the iconic Sharada Bakery, frozen in time with its rustic interiors and comfortable outdoor seating. A popular hangout spot since the 90s, the delish food and lush green surroundings will make a soothing ambiance for a snack spot.

You can also grab a bite from the street stalls selling potato samosas with fried green chilies, freshly made jalebi, popcorn, and noodles along the entire lane of Bowdra Ring Road and Urvashi Road Junction.

6. Walk Amidst The Greenery

Take a break from the concrete jungle of the city and explore the Industrial Park area in Kancharapalem, where you can breathe fresh and crisp air. During the daytime, this spot usually serves as a hangout spot where you can find friend groups indulging in gossip and children chasing each other in a game of tag. With greenery surrounding the industrial area, this place is a rare combination of both worlds.

The streets of Kancharapalem are always bustling with people all year round, no matter the occasion. So, the next time you want to explore a part of Visakhapatnam you haven’t experienced yet, give Kancharapalem a try!

