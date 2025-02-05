A 35-year-old man has been accused of being the culprit of a sexual assault against a 10-year-old girl in HB Colony, Visakhapatnam. Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Dwarka AN Murthy stated that the suspect allegedly lured the child away while she was playing and assaulted her in a different location.

The incident was witnessed by the victim’s sister and cousin, who immediately informed their parents. A complaint regarding the sexual assault was filed at MVP police station in Visakhapatnam, leading to the suspect’s arrest. Authorities confirmed that he will be presented before the court for remand.

Painter Takes His Own Life in PM Palem

In an unrelated incident, a 43-year-old painter committed suicide in PM Palem. According to Circle Inspector (CI) Balakrishna Krishna, the suspect, Alugubelli Ganesh, lived with his wife Sravani and their two daughters in Manasa Residency, Wuda Colony, Mithilapuri.

On the morning of 4 February 2025, after their daughters left for school, Sravani went to work at a tailoring shop. When she returned home around 11:30 AM, she allegedly saw Ganesh hanging from the ceiling. She immediately alerted the police, who arrived at the scene to investigate.

Sravani informed the authorities that her husband’s actions may have been driven by ongoing health issues. The police have registered a case and launched an investigation.

