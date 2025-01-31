On 30 January 2025, a woman was found in a pool of blood at her residence in Malkapuram in Visakhapatnam, with the police suspecting it to be a murder case. The deceased was identified as Alka Singh (48), whose husband is an employee of the Indian Coast Guard.

The police suspect that the murder was committed by her elder son, who is addicted to online gaming. Following a heated argument with his mother over it, he allegedly stabbed her and hid her body inside a room.

As Alka’s husband is a Naval officer and was deployed on Odisha’s coast, the alleged murder in Visakhapatnam came to light when the couple’s younger daughter returned from college and searched for her mother.

The police found a knife in a bag in the house and the investigation is still going on to find out the exact reason for the murder.

A Naval Employee Commits Suicide

In another incident that came to light on Thursday, Sirumalla Santhosh (26), a Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) at INS Kalinga committed suicide. Four years ago, Santhosh used to live with his parents in Gajuwaka. However when he got the job at INS Kalinga, he moved to his sister’s place at Chinna Waltair. Later, he rented a place which was six kilometers away from INS Kalinga.

When Santosh’s friend, Yashwant Sai, went to meet him at 9:30 in the morning, he found Santhosh hanging to a fan. He immediately informed his family and Visakhapatnam Police.

During the investigation, police revealed that Santhosh was facing difficulties in paying his credit card bill which was about 15 to 20 Lakh and committed suicide due to the pressure.

