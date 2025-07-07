French IT services giant Capgemini has announced its acquisition of India-based tech outsourcing firm WNS for a whopping $3.3 billion. The move is seen as a strategic play to strengthen Capgemini’s capabilities in AI-driven business solutions, especially in generative and agentic AI that help companies optimise operations and cut costs.

The offer values WNS shares at $76.50 each, a 17% premium over their July 3 closing price, and excludes the company’s financial debt. The acquisition is expected to close by the end of 2025 and will be immediately accretive to Capgemini’s revenue and operating margin, according to the company’s official statement.

Commenting on the deal, Capgemini CEO Aiman Ezzat said, “WNS brings its high-growth, margin-accretive, and resilient Digital Business Process Services (BPS), while further increasing our exposure to the US market.”

With WNS operating an office in Siripuram, Visakhapatnam, there is speculation that Capgemini could take over the facility, effectively marking its entry into the city. This comes after much anticipation in the local tech ecosystem. Last year, Capgemini conducted an internal employee survey that asked where the company should expand next where Visakhapatnam featured as one of the options, sparking hopes of a future development centre in the city.

Vizag Poised for a Tech Boom

Capgemini’s potential arrival is just one of several promising developments for Visakhapatnam’s IT sector.

Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh recently unveiled an aggressive policy to attract major tech investments to the state, offering land at a symbolic lease of just 99 paise per acre. The strategy mirrors Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s iconic Rs 1-per-acre land deal that helped bring Tata Motors to Gujarat.

The initiative is already gaining traction. Major IT players like Cognizant and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) have signed on for substantial investments in Visakhapatnam. The state government has now extended the offer to the top 100 global IT firms in a bid to position Andhra Pradesh as a thriving hub for both technology and chemical manufacturing.

Lokesh also acknowledged Andhra’s previous lag in developing a strong IT ecosystem but assured that new policies and incentives would change the game. His vision includes transforming Visakhapatnam into a flagship destination for innovation, digital services, and global business operations.

As Capgemini prepares to absorb WNS, all eyes are now on whether the French tech leader will make Vizag its newest base of operations.

