A Vande Bharat train heading from Visakhapatnam to Secunderabad sustained minor damage on 6 July 2025 after it collided with a buffalo near the Tallapoosapalli railway station in Kesamudram mandal. The mishap resulted in a short delay and discomfort for passengers onboard.

The train, which was travelling from Visakhapatnam, struck the animal while it was grazing on the tracks near the 428/11 upline marker. The collision damaged a section of the train’s front cattle guard, causing an unscheduled stop.

Once alerted, railway police and station personnel promptly arrived at the scene. They cleared the carcass from the tracks and collected the broken fragments of the cattle guard. The train was allowed to continue its journey after the area was cleared.

Railway officials stated that measures would be reinforced to prevent animals from straying onto the tracks. Efforts are also underway to locate the owner of the buffalo that collided with the Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad Vande Bharat.

Vande Bharat Express stranded for 7 hours In Odisha

Heavy rainfall in Odisha’s Keonjhar district on 5 July (Saturday) threw normal life out of gear and disrupted train services, causing the Vande Bharat Express to be stranded for nearly seven hours, leaving passengers stuck onboard.

The train, operating between Tatanagar and Berhampur, came to a stop at Guhalidiihi station around 7:00 pm due to severe waterlogging on the railway tracks. Water levels reportedly rose to nearly three feet, rendering the tracks impassable.

Passengers remained inside the halted train for several hours, though no injuries or health emergencies were reported. Authorities assured that passenger safety remained their primary concern throughout the disruption and confirmed that no major incident occurred.

With floodwaters showing no signs of receding, the railway department deployed a rescue engine to pull the train to Kendujhargarh station. The service resumed late that night, trailing over seven hours behind its original schedule.

Officials have since called for stronger emergency response strategies during intense weather conditions, especially with rainfall continuing to impact various districts in Odisha.

