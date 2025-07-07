On the midnight of 6 July 2025, a concerning incident occurred wherein a group of strangers attacked four youths with a knife. This knife attack took place in Kothapalem, under the Gopalpatnam police station limits, Vizag.

According to the police report, the youths attacked were S Rajesh, L Rama Rao, S Manikantha and A Kanakaraju from the area. The had gotten injured when attempting to stop a fight amongst another group of local boys.

With the help of the local people, the victims were transported to a private hospital, where they are awaiting further treatment. As per sources, two of the victim’s condition is critical.

The police reached the spot in Kothapalem, Vizag on Monday morning after a complaint was registered by the victims of the knife attack. Investigation is going on as per now.

Man hit by train in Lankelapalem

In a separate incident on Saturday night, a pharma worker died after being hit by a train going from Visakhapatnam to Vijayawada. The incident occurred in Lankelapalem while he was crossing the tracks at around 11:00 pm in the night. The man, Vajrapu Suresh, is from Tulagam village in Srikakulam, and was working in the production department of Metrochem API Private Limited in Parawada.

Also read: Police impose traffic curbs for Giri Pradakshina

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.