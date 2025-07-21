ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AMNS) Private Limited has provided 25 new motorcycles to the Vizag police as a part of its corporate social responsibility programme (CSR). These motorcycles were given to the police for patrolling purposes.

The motorcycles were handed over at a formal function on Saturday, 19th July, 2025. Among the attendees of the function were the District Collector M N Harendhira Prasad, Commissioner of Police Shankabrata Bagchi, AMNS Executive Director M Ravidranath, and AMNS Company Head or HR, D S Varma.

Commissioner Bagchi recalled that ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India has donated 32 motorcycles to Vizag police in the past year as well. He also stated that this new contribution will enhance the accessibility of the police to reach any place in the city.

The Executive Director of AMNS, M Ravidranath also declared that the company is looking forward to implement 297 kW solar projects in 2025. These solar projects will be carried out in various government hospital such as Government Hospital for Mental Care, Rani Chandramati Devi Hospital, and Visakha Institute of Medical Sciences along with selected educational institutions.

