As the sacred festival of Vinayaka Chavithi approaches (August 26th), preparations are underway to design unique idols that create buzz in Visakhapatnam.

An attractive idol being prepared for this year’s celebration is the Sri Sundara Vastra Maha Ganesha, a majestic idol created entirely from one lakh (1,00,000) sarees, a first of its scale in the country. Uniquely, no clay is used in the structure. The idol is supported by a bamboo framework and adorned with sarees collected from across India, including prominent textile centres such as Mumbai, Chennai, and Surat. The model of the idol was officially unveiled by Andhra Pradesh TDP president and Gajuwaka MLA, Palla Srinivasa Rao on 20 July 2025.

This initiative is led by SV Entertainments, the same team that holds the record for constructing a 117-foot Ganesh idol in 2023.

The idol is being sculpted under the supervision of renowned artisan G Srikanth from Chirala, with support from a team of 25 craftsmen. Approximately 40% of the construction has already been completed.

A Maha Laddu from Tapeswaram, another longstanding tradition, will be offered during the celebrations.

In a parallel and equally remarkable effort, another organising committee led by Peerapu Kanaka Raju is crafting a pure silver Ganesh idol, which will be featured within a Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD)-themed pavilion on the Beach Road.

Known for previous record-breaking installations, such as the Chocolate Ganesh (2023) and the Stone Ganesh (2024), sculpted from stone remnants of Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir construction, the team continues its tradition of innovation and reverence.

This year’s silver idol, managed by local artisan Ganesh from Pedda Waltair, will range in size from 3 to 14 feet.

Beyond these two iconic idols, Visakhapatnam is set to host over 2,000 Ganesh pandals for Vinayaka Chavithi, each showcasing diverse themes and designs. From eco-friendly clay and pot-based idols to installations crafted from jaggery, chocolate, and natural stone, the city’s approach to Ganesh Chaturthi has evolved into a creative and sustainable celebration.

Tell us which pandal you are most excited to visit this year and why on our Instagram.

Also read: Legacy of Excellence: Padma Awardees with Roots in Visakhapatnam

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website for more city updates.