In a major push to create employment in Visakhapatnam, the Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) is organising a Mega Job Mela on 25 July 2025 at Kaitha Paidayya Kalyanamandapam, Kancharapalem. More than 11 reputed companies are participating in this drive, offering over 1,450 job opportunities to aspiring candidates from various educational backgrounds.

Companies such as Yokohama Off-Highway Tyres, Tata Trent Ltd, WNS Global Services, Deccan Fine Chemicals, Apollo Pharmacy, Greentech Industries, Varun Motors, Bharat Bank, and others are actively looking to recruit for roles including Plant Operators, Sales Associates, Associates, Calibration Engineers, Trainees, Pharmacists, Relationship Managers, and Telecallers.

The basic qualification required for many of the jobs is SSC (10th Pass), while other roles demand Intermediate, Diploma, ITI, Graduation, or even MBA. The age limits vary depending on the role, typically ranging between 18 to 35 years.

Notably, Yokohama Tyres is offering 500 vacancies for Plant Operators with a monthly salary of Rs 16,000, while Tata Trent Ltd offers Sales Associate roles with a salary package of up to Rs 1.8 LPA plus benefits. Apollo Pharmacy and Green Tech Industries are hiring trainees for positions in Visakhapatnam and Nandigama, respectively, with salaries up to Rs 15,000 per month. Deccan Fine Chemicals has opportunities for B.Sc and B.Tech graduates in Chemistry and Mechanical fields, offering up to Rs 2.36 LPA. You can Check more details here.

Alongside APSSDC job mela, similar job mela is being conducted in Visakhapatnam on 25th July, at National Career Service Centre in Kancharapalem, where companies like hiva Shankar Motors, Muthoot Group, PAYTM will be looking to hire over 180 candidates.

These initiatives underline APSSDC’s commitment to bridging the gap between skilled job seekers and industry demand, particularly benefiting fresh graduates, diploma holders, and youth seeking first-time employment.

How to Register:

Interested candidates must register on naipunyam.ap.gov.in, download the Job Mela Admit Card, and attend the event in formal attire carrying copies of their resume, educational certificates, Aadhaar, and Naipunyam registration proof.

For further queries, job seekers can contact the helpline numbers: 8555868681, 8790117279, 8712655686, 8790118349, 9988853335.

