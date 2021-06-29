Have you been waiting for the lockdown to end in Vizag? Have you been thinking of what to do when the lockdown ends? Or maybe about little things you missed being at home during the pandemic. This Covid-19 pandemic has brought unexpected changes in everyone’s lives, making them stick to the work from home concept, YouTube cookery classes, gardening and much more. But being in Vizag, the most important thing everyone misses is the Beach road and its scenic view for a long ride with friends. Many of us have been missing visiting beautiful places in Vizag and the Agency area, but are staying at home for the good of our health. Just two days left for the day curfew in the city to end. And people can finally return to some form of normalcy, albeit, still wearing masks and following Covid-19 norms.

Yo! Vizag talked with some citizens and learnt the first thing they want to do after the end of the lockdown.

“When the day curfew ends, I will meet my cousins, friends and plan a trip with them. I would like to have a dinner party at a nice restaurant and share our good old memories. Well, this is an anticipation of the erstwhile normal which seems like a different world now.”

– Shalini, Resident of Murali Nagar.

“I would definitely go on a long drive at a stretch in the beach road with my favourite playlist. At Least without any fear of curfew, I would take my time enjoying the Vizag beauty covering Tenneti, Rushikonda, Bheemili and come back home.”

– Vandana, Architecture student.

“It’s been a really long time since I have sat on the beach peacefully with no fear of the pandemic situation. At least as the cases are dropping down, it gives some leeway to have a picnic at the beach.”

– Rasagnya, Resident of Zilla Parishad.

“It never happened for me to stay at home for so many days but Covid-19 has made me do it. Well, it’s for the good of our family. Now that I miss wandering to places, I have decided to take a drive to Araku or Lambasingi and enjoy the early morning vibes.”

– Raghav, Resident of Madhurawada.

Disclaimer: In view of the pandemic, kindly note that it’s imperative to practice physical distancing and follow the safety measures, even with the day curfew ending.