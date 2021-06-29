Special trains have been critical in providing commute options to the people of Visakhapatnam during this pandemic. While trains on certain routes have witnessed a huge demand, trains on other routes have had less patronisation. Hence, East Coast Railway (ECoR) has decided to extend the cancellation of these special trains passing through Visakhapatnam. Here’s the list of the special trains that shall remain cancelled until further notice.

#1 Train no. 08528 Visakhapatnam-Raipur daily special train leaving Visakhapatnam from 1 July 2021 to 14 July 2021 remains cancelled.

In the return direction, train no. 08527 Raipur-Visakhapatnam daily special train leaving Raipur from 2 July 2021 to 15 July 2021 remains cancelled.

#2 Train no. 08516 Visakhapatnam-Kirandul special train leaving Visakhapatnam from 1 July 2021 to 14 July 2021 stays cancelled.

In the return direction, train no. 08515 Kirandul-Visakhapatnam special train leaving Kirandul from 2 July 2021 to 15 July 2021 stays cancelled.

#3 Train no. 08561 Visakhapatnam-Kacheguda special train leaving Visakhapatnam from 1 July 2021 to 14 July 2021 remains cancelled.

In the return direction, the train No. 08562 Kacheguda-Visakhapatnam special train leaving Kacheguda from 2 July 2021 to 1 July 2021 remains cancelled.

4. Train no. 07488 Visakhapatnam-Cuddapah special train leaving Visakhapatnam from 1 July 2021 to 14 July 2021 stays cancelled

In the return direction, the train no. 07487 Cuddapah-Visakhapatnam special train leaving Cuddapah from 02 July 2021 to 15 July 2021 stays cancelled.

5. Train no. 02831 Visakhapatnam-Lingampalli special train leaving Visakhapatnam from 1 July 2021 to 14 July 2021 remains cancelled.

In the return direction, train no. 02832 Lingampalli-Visakhapatnam special train leaving Lingampalli from 02 July 2021 to 15 July 2021 remains cancelled.

Apart from these trains, train no. 06577 Yesvantpur-Guwahati special train leaving Guwahati on 2 July 2021 and train no. 06578 Guwahati-Yesvantpur special train leaving Yesvantpur on 05 July 2021 are also cancelled till further notice.

Passengers from Vizag have been requested by ECoR to note the cancellation of these special trains and plan accordingly.