As we enter the new year, refresh yourself with a good dose of reality and thrilling web series this weekend. From thrilling crime mysteries to inspiring documentaries, the web series releasing on OTT this week promise to be entertaining.

The trust: A game of greed

In this English reality series, eleven strangers compete to share a quarter of a million dollars. Will they split it evenly or cut each other out to raise their take? The contestants will also take part in a series of tests designed to test each player’s loyalty. This interesting drama stars Brooke Baldwin as the main lead. Release date: 10 January 2024 OTT Platform: Netflix

Boy swallows universe

This English crime drama series features Simon Baker, Travis Fimmel and Phoebe Tonkin in lead roles. The plot is set in 1980s Brisbane, where a girl answers a red telephone. Then begins a journey which breaks a boy’s heart before rebuilding it. The protagonist faces the harsh realities of life and the looming dangers that threaten his family.

Release date: 11 January 2024

OTT Platform: Netflix

Champion

Sibling rivalry never sounded so epic. Candice Carty-Williams’s electrifying drama of family and fame, with an original soundtrack from the biggest names in black British music. Set in South London, the drama focuses on the musical rivalry between two up-and-coming musicians, siblings Bosco and Vita Champion, and the ramifications and fallout of which could drive their family apart in their quest for musical stardom.

Release date: 11 January 2024

OTT Platform: Netflix

Echo

The protagonist Maya Lopez’s ruthless behavior in New York City catches up with her in her hometown. As a consequence of her actions, she must face her past, reconnect with her Native American roots and embrace the meaning of family and community. The English adventure drama stars Alaqua Cox, Chaske Spencer and Graham Greene in lead roles.

Release date: 11 January 2024

OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Killer soup

This Hindi crime comedy drama is directed by Abhishek Chaubey and stars Konkona Sen Sharma, Manoj Bajpayee and Nassar in lead roles. The aspiring, yet talentless chef Swathi dreams of owning a restaurant. But when murder derails her plan, she and her lover take an outrageous step to replace him with her husband.

Release date: 11 January 2024

OTT Platform: Netflix

The legend of Hanuman: season 3

The series follows Hanuman and his transformation from a mighty warrior to a god and how Hanuman became the beacon of hope amidst the harrowing darkness. This animated series provides an in-depth insights into the life of Hanuman, and how he becomes an immortal legend.

Streaming date: 12 January 2024

OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Break Point: Season 2

Travel alongside some of the world’s most talented tennis players as they swing for greatness and Grand Slams through an action-packed season. This tennis documentary features Matteo Berretini, Nick Kyrgios and other players. It gives a behind the scenes look into the lives of these pro tennis players.

Release date: 10 January 2024

OTT Platform: Netflix

