Ahead of its release, the Mahesh Babu- starrer Gunturu Karam is creating a buzz as the Kurchi Madathapetti song promo of the movie goes viral drawing likes in lakhs within hours.

Penned by Ramajogaiah Sastry and music composed by Thaman, the song ‘Kurchi Madathapetti’ is shaking social media with the reels and shorts that show the youth dancing to the catchy tunes flooding YouTube and Instagram. The energetic performance of Mahesh Babu and Srileela for the fast beat number takes the cine buffs by storm raising expectations of the film.

‘Kurchi Madathapetti’, the two-word phase of the song, has been picked up by the Gunturu Karam film team from an interview with an old man which became very popular and people started calling him ‘kurchi thatha’. However, some cine-goers have taken a serious view of using it in the song composition as some words uttered by the old man are vulgar and not in good taste. Despite the criticism, the tunes are all the rage now as people repeatedly watch the song promo.

Directed by Trivikram Srinivas, the much-awaited movie is all set to be released on January 12 to entertain the masses during the Pongal season. Among the movies being released for the Pongal like Saindhav, Naa Samiranga and Hanuman, expectations are high on this Mahesh Babu starrer as Trivikram Srinivas has directed it.

Overseas record

Adding to the pre-release excitement, the movie sets a new record in the Overseas. Makers of the film in a tweet have announced that they will premiere as many as 5804 shows in the USA on January 11. The number is more when compared to pan-India blockbusters like RRR and Salaar.

Doubling the eagerness, the trailer of the action drama film was released on Sunday night. Packed with all masala ingredients, the trailer shows Mahesh Babu in a full mass avatar, giving you a spicy feel of Guntur Karam.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu