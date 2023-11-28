Most of the November box office releases turned out to be a disappointment for the movie buffs. As we near the end of the year, December promises to have some of the much awaited releases in line to entertain the audience to the fullest. From violent action flicks to patriotic dramas and emotional stories, here is a list of all the theatrical releases in first week of December. Check out the trailers of these movies and choose your top pick for the weekend.

Animal

Animal is a violent action drama which captures the relentless love of a son for his father. The plot revolves around a complex relationship between a father and son, and the extents to which the son goes for his family. This Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna starrer directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga has created a huge hype with its action packed trailer. The runtime of the movie is 3hours 21 minutes, and it received the A certificate by the censor board. This is one of the most anticipated theatrical releases in first week of December.

Sam Bahadur

Sam Bahadur, directed my Meghna Gulzar is a biological war drama film based on the life of India’s first field marshal, Sam Manekshaw. The film is set against the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pak war, where Sam led the Indian army and Bangladesh’s liberation. Vicky Kaushal plays Sam, Sanya Malhotra plays Siloo Manekshaw, wife of Sam and Fatima Sana Sheik plays Indira Gandhi. The film is also said to have casted real like army and defense personnel, instead of junior artists.

Godzilla Minus one

This Japanese adventurous action drama showcases Japan after the World War two. Just after a disastrous series of events, a Godzilla appears in the island and kills everyone except a war pilot. How the pilot tackles the whole situation while surviving the deadly attacks forms the base of the storyline. The movie is directed by Takashi Yamazaki and stars Ryunosuke Kamiki and Minami Hamabe in lead roles.

The Bikeriders

This American Drama film is set in the 1960’s and revolves around a Chicago Motor club. The movie tells a fictional story inspired from a 1967 photo book by Danny Lyon, titled “The Bikeriders.” The plot travels around how the club evolves and turns into a sinister gang, posing a threat to the lives of the original members. The film is directed by Jeff Nichols and stars Jodie Comer, Austin Butler, and Tom Hardy in lead roles.

Upendra Gadi Adda

Upendra gadi Adda showcases the impact of social media on common people’s lifestyle. A few like minded individuals get together and aspire to become popular through social media. How they reshape themselves and change their lives forms the rest of the plot. The film features Upendra Kancharla, Savithri Krishna, and Kireeti Damaraju in key roles.

Va Varalam Va

Va Varalam Va is an upcoming Tamil movie directed by R Suresh Babu and LG Ravichandran. The film featuring Balaji Murugadoss and Mahana Sanjeevi in lead roles is a comedy drama thriller. The plot revolves around a boy and his friend who kidnap 40 children to leave a luxurious and wealthy life. Will they succeed in their adventurous pursuits?

Annapoornani – The Goddess of Food

This Tamil drama film features Nayanthara as the lead actress and is directed by Nilesh Krishna. The plot revolves around Annapoornani, a Brahmin who aspires to become a chef, for which she needs to be well versed in cooking different kinds of meat. She faces many challenges and obstacles from her orthodox family, yet overcomes them to pursue her passion. The music for the film is composed by ace musician, SS Thaman.

Parking

Parking is a Tamil language thriller movie which showcases the story of Eswar, an IT employee who moves into a new house with his pregnant wife. Things take a turn when there are ego clashes between Eswar and a government employee who has been living there since the last 15 years. They go to huge extents to win the battle. Do they realise their mistakes or let their ego win?

Phillips

The plot of Philip’s revolves around how some unforeseen circumstances disrupt a family’s happy lifestyle. They go through a lot of struggles to overcome these situations and regain their previous lifestyle. This Malayalam language family drama is directed by Alfred Kurian Joseph and stars Navani Devanand, Ajith Koshy, and Ansha Mohan.

Ranchi

This Kannada crime drama tells the story of a struggling film maker who takes up a Railway documentary project. In the process, he gets entangled with a well-oiled crime syndicate. The film is directed by Shashikanth Gatti and features Prabhu Mundkur, Divya Uruduga and Bengali actor Tota Roy Chaudhury in lead roles.

