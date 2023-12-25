As the year ends, and a wave of nostalgia hits us all, a much needed reflection time awaits us. If you are one with no huge plans on this New year’s eve, cozy up yourself to binge watch these movies releasing on OTT in the last week of December. Check out the trailers of these popular films and decide your pick, whether its for a solo movie night, or for a fun movie night with your gang.

Mangalavaram

This Telugu mystery drama is about Shailu, a young woman who is the heart of the story. Fear engulfs a village as murders pile up mysteriously, and the enigmatic tale unravels with a suspenseful cinematic journey. The film is directed by Ajay Bhupathi and stars Payal Rajput and Dayanand Reddy in lead roles.

Release date: 26 December 2023

OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan

Three best friends juggle life as 20-somethings in Mumbai, where romance, ambition and heartbreak collide with the addictive draw of social media. This Hindi Drama film is directed by Arjun Varain Singh and stars Ananya Pandey, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh in lead roles.

Release date: 26 December 2023

OTT Platform: Netflix

Snag

This English mystery action film is about a quiet, lonely Australian who must find allies and enter a violent world. The main protagonist attempts to confront ruthless gangsters and save the love of his life after learning he was still alive. The movie is directed by Ben Milliken and stars himself, Johnny Beauchamp and Jaime Camil in lead roles

Release date: 25 December 2023

OTT Platform: Netflix

Hell Camp: Teen Nightmare

This English documentary film is directed by Liza Williams. The documentary features a few out-of-control teens across America who were sent to a therapy camp in the harsh Utah desert. The conditions were brutal, but the staff were even worse.

Release date: 27 December 2023

OTT Platform: Netflix

12th Fail

This highly acclaimed film starring Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar was praised by critics and viewers all over. Inspired by millions of UPSC students’ lives and struggles, the story follows a boy, who fails his 12th grade. But how he restarts his journey towards his dream of serving the country forms the crux. 12th Fail goes beyond that one exam and looks at the education system in the country while encouraging people not to give up amid failures.

Release date: 29 December 2023

OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Three of Us

This Hindi drama film is directed by Avinash Arun and stars Shefali Shah and Jaideep Ahlawat in lead roles. The plot is about a woman who faces dementia symptoms and finds herself stuck at the cusp of her past, present, and future. She embarks on a confrontational journey that makes her deal with questions related to a traumatic event in her childhood, the mundanity of her marriage, and the complexity of her future.

Release date: 29 December 2023

OTT Platform: Netflix

Shastry Virudh Shastry

This Hindi drama film is about a little boy who is in a dilemma when his parents wish to take him away from his orthodox grandparents. This gives rise to a legal battle between the two for his custody. The film is directed by Nandita Roy and stars Paresh Rawal, Shiv Panditt and Nina Kulkarni in lead roles.

Release date: 29 December 2023

OTT Platform: Netflix

Annapoornani

This Tamil Drama film is directed by Nilesh Krishna and stars Nayanthara, Sathyaraj and Karthik in lead roles. The plot is about a young girl from a strict family aspires to become the best cook in India. How she goes against her orthodox family to pursue her passions follows the rest of the movie.

Release date: 29 December 2023

OTT Platform: Netflix

Let us know which of these movies releasing on OTT you will be binge watching on the last week of December.

