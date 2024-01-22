In the vast ocean of streaming content, documentaries have become the lighthouses guiding viewers toward intriguing and thought-provoking stories. The biggest OTT platforms continue to enrich their documentary library. As these documentaries unfold, viewers can expect a diverse range of themes, from space exploration and music to true crime and technology. OTT continues to be a hub for engaging and enlightening documentary content. Let us explore some must watch documentaries that have recently been made into the watchlist of many cinema lovers all around the world.

June 2024

As the year unfolds, “June” emerges as a compelling documentary beckoning viewers. This documentary depicts how June Carter Cash, songwriter and singer has overcome her huddles, not so broad-minded husband. Despite being a wife and homemaker for half of her life she managed to deliver many famous songs ever written in the history of music. The documentary promises an exploration of unique perspectives and untold stories.

Watch June – Disney+ Hotstar.

GOING TO MARS: THE NIKKI GIOVANNI PROJECT

Delve into the extraordinary journey to the red planet with “GOING TO MARS: THE NIKKI GIOVANNI PROJECT.” Released on January 8, this documentary captures the essence of space exploration through the lens of acclaimed poet Nikki Giovanni by showing us how well one can describe our universe with words that remain in history forever.

Watch June – HBO Max.

Man on the Run

“Man on the Run” takes center stage on January 5, 2024, unfolding a riveting tale that promises to captivate audiences. This documentary explores the intricate web of suspense, providing an immersive storytelling experience. One that can change the perspective of an individual.

Watch Man on the Run – NETFLIX

Pianoforte

For music enthusiasts and aficionados, “Pianoforte” offers a symphonic journey into the world of piano mastery. Streaming from January 9, this documentary promises to strike a chord with its melodic narrative. Do not miss if you are someone for whom music is everything.

Watch – The Piano – Prime Video

Chowchilla

“Chowchilla” ventures into true crime, bringing a tale of mystery and suspense to the screen. When the officials found out about the case of the mass kidnapping of 26 children who were buried alive and were later rescued in time. Streaming since January 11, this documentary promises an intriguing exploration of the human psyche.

Watch Chowchilla – HBO Max.

Bitconned

Kicking off the year with a splash, “Bitconned” takes a deep dive into the world of cryptocurrency. When 3 men, tricked investors and stakeholders and stole money from them for living lavish and expensive life until the day they were caught. Streaming since 1st January 2024, this documentary provides insights into the rise, fall, and controversies surrounding the world of digital currencies.

Watch Bitconned – NETFLIX

So, pick a movie, get your dinner start watching, and let us know how you feel about these must watch documentaries.

