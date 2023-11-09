After a massive box office success with Vikram, legendary actor Kamal Haasan has teamed up with ace director Shankar for the sequel of the 1996 blockbuster Indian. Recently, the team released the teaser of Indian 2 on the occasion of Ulaganayagan’s 69th birthday, which received a rousing response. The cast and crew wrapped up one of the final portions of the filming at the famous Alankar Centre in Vijayawada. If sources are to be believed, team Indian 2 will land in Visakhapatnam next week for the shooting of a crucial sequence.

The upcoming flick stars a star-studded cast, which includes Kajal Aggarwal, Siddarth, Rakul Preet Singh, and SJ Suryah. Seven-time national award-winning editor A Sreekar Prasad and cinematographer Ravi Varman are a part of the crew. Indian 2 is expected to be released on 24 April 2023.

On the other hand, director Shankar is busy with the Ram Charan starrer Game Changer, with Kiara Advani playing the female lead. The film’s first single, Jaragandi, composed by SS Thaman, is slated to release on 12 November, coinciding with Diwali. It is known that a few sequences of this film were shot on the GITAM campus in the beach city. Now, the reports of the Indian 2 shooting happening in Visakhapatnam have sent waves of excitement among the cine fanatics.

