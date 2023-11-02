Lit Lantern for Culture & Literature Welfare Society, a registered non-profit body, will be organising the second edition of the Vizag Junior Theatre Fest (VJTF) in a bid to emphasise the importance of the theatre arts. Happening on 25, 26, and 27 November 2023, this entertaining affair will be hosted at the VMRDA Children’s Arena in Siripuram.

Commencing on 25 November 2023, the fest will include immersive performances by theatre professionals, informative workshops for kids of different age groups, mime shows, and many more entertaining acts. Renowned theatre troupes such as Bhoomika Theatre Group, Collective Madness, Conservatory for Arts & Artists, Swatantra Theatre, and mime artist Kunal Motling are coming together to put up a grand show at the Vizag Junior Theatre Fest by Lit Lantern for Culture & Literature Welfare Society.

The three-day event will enthral the children in the city with captivating plays such as Tara’s Trio, Malgudi Days, and Baribathala Raja. Further, the professionals will take the kids on an interactive cum informative ride through workshops such as Introduction to Theatre, Movement in Theatre, Stories and Scrolls, and more.

The registrations for the VJTF have opened on 1 November. Contact +91 9866628484, 9985122022, or 9848117400.

