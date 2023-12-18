Cosy up this December with these Five insightful Hindi short films. From friendship tales to reflections on life, these cinematic gems offer more than entertainment. Enhance your weekend with warmth, storytelling, and a touch of inspiration. Check out the trailers of these three inspiring Hindi short films and choose for a snug cinematic experience.

Devi

In a tragic convergence of destinies, a burqa-clad woman, three rural ladies, a corporate manager, a housewife, an aspiring doctor, a deaf teenager, and a glam doll find themselves united by the harrowing experiences of sexual abuse and murder. Their shared existence becomes a compelling narrative that challenges societal norms. It is one of the most inspiring short films as the title “Devi” adds a layer of irony to this poignant tale, serving as a powerful reminder of the dichotomy in a culture that venerates numerous goddesses yet falls short of extending the same respect and dignity to women who walk among us.

Baatein



Delving into the often evaded realm of mental health, “BAATEIN” emerges as a standout short film addressing the poignant issue of the generation gap and its impact on mental well-being. The narrative sheds light on a common tendency among desi parents to overlook the mental stress their children may be grappling with, emphasizing the critical need for open conversations. This Inspiring and insightful short film serves as a stark reminder that mental health struggles transcend societal roles and backgrounds. It underscores the importance of seeking help on time, stressing that mental illness does not discriminate based on identity or occupation but can affect anyone.

Tasalli-se

In the timeless words, “Communication is the key to everything,” lies the essence of “TASALLI.” This poignant short film unfolds a beautiful narrative of two friends reuniting after 12 years, unveiling the necessity of maturity and patience in sustaining long-term friendships. It is said to be an insightful short film because, despite differing opinions, the story showcases the power of open dialogue as these friends candidly discuss their past experiences, ultimately resolving conflicts and sending a powerful message that life is too short to harbour grudges. The film emphasizes the enduring strength of friendship and the transformative impact of heartfelt conversations.

Kheer

Kheer, released on February 13, 2017, as a special for Valentine’s Day, is a heartwarming seven-minute film that tells an innocent and unconditional love story, showcasing the close bond between ‘Nanoo’ (played by Anupam Kher) and his grandchildren, Abhimanyu Chawla and Stuti Dixit. The narrative unfolds through a conversation between Natasha and Nanoo, reminiscent of the daily interactions of an old married couple. The film beautifully delves into the intricacies of love, companionship in old age, and the deep connection between grandparents and grandchildren, underscoring that love transcends age boundaries.

The school bag

The connection shared between a mother and her son is undeniably unique. This sentiment echoes in the relationship between Farooq and his Ammi, though it is tinged with the longing for his absent father. Residing in the small town of Peshawar, Pakistan, Farooq, a child with a simple wish, yearns to meet his father, absent for a considerable time. However, his mother is perplexed about fulfilling this request, as the father had left them for another woman. Little does Farooq know, something awaits him on his birthday. The innocence of a 7-year-old child and a mother contrasts sharply with the brutal reality of a terrorist attack on his army public school, claiming the lives of 132 children.

May these five Hindi short films impart their impactful messages, leaving a lasting impression on you.

