ArcelorMittal Steel Plant Nakkapalli Foundation on March 7

The foundation stone for the ArcelorMittal Steel Plant near Nakkapalli of Anakapalle district is likely to be laid on March 7.

According to reports, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform the bhoomi puja for the major green field project, while Union Minister for Steel HD Kumaraswamy and Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu will attend the ceremony.

The multiphase project will be taken up with an initial investment of Rs 60,000 crore, followed by other phases.

Aimed at boosting the steel output, the project, once operational, will change the face of the region as it is likely to generate jobs on a big scale.

